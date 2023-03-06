Short Interest in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Increases By 6.6%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 826,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 568,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 16.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,490,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 623,268 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,310,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 194,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Chimerix Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Chimerix stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.63. 1,081,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,090. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $143.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Chimerix had a net margin of 509.01% and a return on equity of 147.71%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.