Short Interest in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Rises By 13.1%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the January 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

About Cidara Therapeutics

NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,515. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

