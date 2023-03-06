Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Decreases By 26.6%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 668,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Clever Leaves from $4.30 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Clever Leaves from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective on shares of Clever Leaves in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 59.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 239,558 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 1,531.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,068,623 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLVR remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 236,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,265. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

