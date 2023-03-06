Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Decreases By 8.6%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 212,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,946.0 days.

Shares of Cochlear stock remained flat at $150.90 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.40. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $118.43 and a 52-week high of $172.50.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

