Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Decreases By 16.0%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. 459,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,845. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

In other news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery bought 45,000 shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 13.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

