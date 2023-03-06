Short Interest in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Rises By 13.3%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of ELF stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.10. 1,032,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 85.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $76.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,974 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $210,767.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,171.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,453 shares of company stock worth $9,664,041. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,005,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

