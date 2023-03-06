Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Declines By 7.1%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ellomay Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

ELLO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. 470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. Ellomay Capital has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Rating ) by 20,486.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

