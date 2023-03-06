Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Drops By 16.5%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRFHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

FRFHF stock opened at $686.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $439.80 and a 52-week high of $702.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Fairfax Financial Announces Dividend

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $78.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.