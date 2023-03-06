Short Interest in Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Decreases By 6.6%

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,164,200 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 3,388,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS FGETF remained flat at $11.75 on Monday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

