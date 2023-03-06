Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rises By 14.3%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 918,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Galapagos Trading Up 1.0 %
GLPG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 427,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $72.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.
Institutional Trading of Galapagos
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galapagos (GLPG)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.