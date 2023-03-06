Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rises By 14.3%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 918,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Galapagos Trading Up 1.0 %

GLPG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 427,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

About Galapagos

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,691 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,730,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,570,000 after acquiring an additional 533,230 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth $8,647,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 566.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 46.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

