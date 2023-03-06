Short Interest in GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Declines By 15.6%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 270.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDIFF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

GDIFF remained flat at $35.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $43.66.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.