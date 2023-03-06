Short Interest in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Increases By 14.0%

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the January 31st total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GNE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.58. 63,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $299.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

Genie Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 58,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its position in Genie Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 325,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genie Energy by 49.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

