Short Interest in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Increases By 14.0%

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,400 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the January 31st total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Genie Energy Stock Performance
Shares of GNE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.58. 63,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $299.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.38.
Genie Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.
Genie Energy Company Profile
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.
