Short Interest in Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Drops By 10.6%

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HTIA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992. Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $26.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

