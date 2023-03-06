Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Decreases By 10.7%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,100 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.23. 497,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,787. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

In related news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $35,445.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,963 shares of company stock worth $84,691 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

