Short Interest in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Increases By 16.3%

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,070,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 17,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.