Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Grows By 5.7%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

ITRN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,332. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

About Ituran Location and Control

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 40.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 350,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,857,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 67,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

