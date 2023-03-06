Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Grows By 5.7%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance
ITRN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,332. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.
Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
