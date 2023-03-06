Short Interest in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Expands By 10.2%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,900 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the January 31st total of 829,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,143. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IE. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

