Short Interest in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Drops By 7.9%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 10,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISEE traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $22.90. 122,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,057. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,876 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,518,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,736,000 after purchasing an additional 134,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 6.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 322,004 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

