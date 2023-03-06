Short Interest in LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Declines By 17.4%

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,500 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 915,900 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LogicMark
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LogicMark stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.87% of LogicMark at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LogicMark Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ LGMK opened at $0.21 on Monday. LogicMark has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.
LogicMark Company Profile
LogicMark, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LogicMark (LGMK)
- 3 High-Yield Energy MLPs: A Stable Way to Invest in Energy
- 3 Stocks That Went Public In 2021 May Be In Buy Range Soon
- 3 Canadian Banks That Just Increased Their Dividends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.