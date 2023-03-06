Short Interest in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Drops By 9.6%

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Luther Burbank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $11.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $583.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.71. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 36,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 57.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 277,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 100,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 50.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

