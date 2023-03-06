Short Interest in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Drops By 6.9%

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

Shares of LAB opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. Standard BioTools has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 194.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,049.96%.

Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

