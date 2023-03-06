Short Interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Decreases By 6.7%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,530,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 16,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FTI traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

