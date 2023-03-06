Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) PT Raised to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.64% from the company’s previous close.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,783. The company has a market capitalization of $246.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Path Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 657,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 135,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Long Path Partners Fund LP lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

