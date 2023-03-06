Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.58. 318,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.89.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.