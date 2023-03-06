Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.51 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $124.94 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,469,996,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,469,942,374 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam

Smooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

