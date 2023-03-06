SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNC. Raymond James increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.38.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Up 1.4 %

SNC traded up C$0.41 on Monday, reaching C$29.80. 437,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$21.27 and a twelve month high of C$33.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.44. The company has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.