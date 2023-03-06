SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $345.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $367.65.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $326.83 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 198.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.82.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after buying an additional 420,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,423,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,942,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

