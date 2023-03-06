Sologenic (SOLO) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Sologenic (SOLO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Sologenic has a market cap of $82.88 million and approximately $570,392.43 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sologenic’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.org. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.

Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

