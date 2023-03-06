Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.42

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Sonic Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.36.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

