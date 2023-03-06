Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.42

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Sonic Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.36.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
See Also
- 3 High-Yield Energy MLPs: A Stable Way to Invest in Energy
- 3 Stocks That Went Public In 2021 May Be In Buy Range Soon
- 3 Canadian Banks That Just Increased Their Dividends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.