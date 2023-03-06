SoundHound AI (SOUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 24.5 %

SoundHound AI stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,055,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,782.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,782.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric R. Ball acquired 3,334 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $100,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,273 shares of company stock valued at $81,275. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.