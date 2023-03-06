Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

Southwest Airlines has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.4% annually over the last three years. Southwest Airlines has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

