Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Down to $5.67

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.40. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 3,045,985 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after buying an additional 32,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

