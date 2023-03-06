Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Down to $5.67

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.40. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 3,045,985 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.
Southwestern Energy Stock Down 4.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after buying an additional 32,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,751,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
