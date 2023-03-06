SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Sold by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,613 shares during the quarter. Q3 Asset Management owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

KIE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 103,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,364. The stock has a market cap of $519.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

