Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,167,787 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 398% from the previous session’s volume of 1,237,840 shares.The stock last traded at $16.91 and had previously closed at $17.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after buying an additional 148,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,034,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,870,000 after buying an additional 481,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63,459 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,619,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after buying an additional 455,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.