Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Sprott Focus Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
FUND stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.42.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
