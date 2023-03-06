Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Sprott Focus Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

FUND stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

