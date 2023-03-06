Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Position Lifted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises approximately 0.2% of Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after buying an additional 75,569 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $194,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.19. 150,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,730. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.