Squarespace (SQSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Squarespace Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $30.69.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $177,316.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,189.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQSP shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

