Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) & AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Critical Comparison

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) and AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of AirNet Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Stagwell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of AirNet Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stagwell and AirNet Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 0 5 0 3.00 AirNet Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Stagwell presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.67%. Given Stagwell’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stagwell is more favorable than AirNet Technology.

This table compares Stagwell and AirNet Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell 1.01% 13.19% 2.82% AirNet Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stagwell and AirNet Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $2.69 billion 0.88 $21.04 million $0.21 38.05 AirNet Technology $26.02 million 0.18 -$17.33 million N/A N/A

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than AirNet Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Stagwell has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirNet Technology has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stagwell beats AirNet Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

(Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate. The Integrated Agencies Network segment engages in the organization of go-to-market and collaboration incentive purposes to facilitate integrated and flexible offerings for clients. The Media Network segment consists of a specialist network branded as Stagwell Media Network. The Communications Network segment focuses on a specialist network that provides advocacy, strategic corporate communications, investor relations, public relations, online fundraising and other services to both corporations and political and advocacy organizations and consists of Allison & Partners SKDK (including Sloane & Company), and Targeted Victory Agencies. The All Other segment consists of Stagwell Marketing Cloud products such as PRophet. The Corporate segment includes corporate office expenses. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About AirNet Technology

(Get Rating)

AirNet Technology, Inc. engages in the business of air travel advertisements. It sells advertising time slots on air travel advertising networks and on digital television screens on airplanes. It operates through the Media Network and Cryptocurrency Mining segments. The Media Network segment includes the sale of advertising time slots. The Cryptocurrency Mining segment is involved in blockchain mining activities. The company was founded by Herman Man Guo in August 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.