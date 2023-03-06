Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.41

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 263977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on STGW. Stephens began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.
Stagwell Stock Up 6.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell
About Stagwell
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.
Featured Articles
