STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TUGN) Shares Purchased by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TUGN – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,877 shares during the quarter. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF accounts for 10.6% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned about 45.73% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,300. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47.

