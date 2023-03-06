Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 14,532 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,244 call options.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of ASTS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,612. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About AST SpaceMobile

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.