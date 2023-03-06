Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 13,632 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 547% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,108 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Azul by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 1,980,852 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Azul by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after buying an additional 629,730 shares during the period. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 299,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 34,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Price Performance

About Azul

AZUL traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.97. 23,762,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,251. Azul has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

(Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Articles

