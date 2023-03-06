StockNews.com Begins Coverage on STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Performance

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26.

Institutional Trading of STORE Capital

STORE Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1,026,580.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,459,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459,024 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1,395.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,076 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at about $128,453,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,863,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at about $97,436,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.