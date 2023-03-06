StockNews.com Begins Coverage on STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.89.
STORE Capital Stock Performance
Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26.
Institutional Trading of STORE Capital
STORE Capital Company Profile
STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STORE Capital (STOR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.