StockNews.com Upgrades Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of VSTO opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

