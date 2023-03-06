Streamr (DATA) Hits Market Cap of $29.99 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Streamr token can now be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $29.99 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

