Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Increases Dividend to $0.93 Per Share

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 121.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $8.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.75. 573,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,355. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 12.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

