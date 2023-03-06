Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.
Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $18.19 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.
Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
