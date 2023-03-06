Sunworks (SUNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 10th. Analysts expect Sunworks to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Sunworks Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of SUNW stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Sunworks in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
About Sunworks
Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.
