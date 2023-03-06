Sunworks (SUNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 10th. Analysts expect Sunworks to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Sunworks Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SUNW stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Sunworks in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Sunworks

About Sunworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 359,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunworks by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 332,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sunworks by 821.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 264,772 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sunworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 16.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.

