SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SSSSL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.81. 2,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.