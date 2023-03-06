Susan G. Kim Sells 5,045 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 6.9 %
Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.16. 3,080,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.24. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.